7621 Cocoa Ave
Last updated June 6 2020 at 7:40 AM

7621 Cocoa Ave

7621 Cocoa Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7621 Cocoa Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32211
Woodland Acres

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
This is a beautiful Brick front 3 bed, two bath home on a great street in Arlington. It has a large master bedroom with a huge kitchen and open floor plan. Enjoy a nice cup of coffee on your rocking chair front porch on this quiet street.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7621 Cocoa Ave have any available units?
7621 Cocoa Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 7621 Cocoa Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7621 Cocoa Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7621 Cocoa Ave pet-friendly?
No, 7621 Cocoa Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 7621 Cocoa Ave offer parking?
No, 7621 Cocoa Ave does not offer parking.
Does 7621 Cocoa Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7621 Cocoa Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7621 Cocoa Ave have a pool?
No, 7621 Cocoa Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7621 Cocoa Ave have accessible units?
No, 7621 Cocoa Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7621 Cocoa Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 7621 Cocoa Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7621 Cocoa Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 7621 Cocoa Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

