This is a beautiful Brick front 3 bed, two bath home on a great street in Arlington. It has a large master bedroom with a huge kitchen and open floor plan. Enjoy a nice cup of coffee on your rocking chair front porch on this quiet street.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7621 Cocoa Ave have any available units?
