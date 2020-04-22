All apartments in Jacksonville
762 ARIES RD W
762 ARIES RD W

762 Aries Road West · No Longer Available
Location

762 Aries Road West, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Holiday Hill

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
fireplace
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious Living Room & Dining Area - Fireplace - New Carpet - Split Bedrooms - CH&A - Kitchen Equipped - Washer / Dryer Hookup - 2 Car Garage - Fenced Back Yard ***No Smoking in Unit***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 762 ARIES RD W have any available units?
762 ARIES RD W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 762 ARIES RD W have?
Some of 762 ARIES RD W's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 762 ARIES RD W currently offering any rent specials?
762 ARIES RD W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 762 ARIES RD W pet-friendly?
No, 762 ARIES RD W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 762 ARIES RD W offer parking?
Yes, 762 ARIES RD W offers parking.
Does 762 ARIES RD W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 762 ARIES RD W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 762 ARIES RD W have a pool?
No, 762 ARIES RD W does not have a pool.
Does 762 ARIES RD W have accessible units?
No, 762 ARIES RD W does not have accessible units.
Does 762 ARIES RD W have units with dishwashers?
No, 762 ARIES RD W does not have units with dishwashers.
