Jacksonville, FL
762 ARIES RD W
Last updated June 1 2019 at 2:46 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
762 ARIES RD W
762 Aries Road West
·
No Longer Available
Location
762 Aries Road West, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Holiday Hill
Amenities
w/d hookup
garage
fireplace
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious Living Room & Dining Area - Fireplace - New Carpet - Split Bedrooms - CH&A - Kitchen Equipped - Washer / Dryer Hookup - 2 Car Garage - Fenced Back Yard ***No Smoking in Unit***
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 762 ARIES RD W have any available units?
762 ARIES RD W doesn't have any available units at this time.
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 762 ARIES RD W have?
Some of 762 ARIES RD W's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and fireplace.
Amenities section
.
Is 762 ARIES RD W currently offering any rent specials?
762 ARIES RD W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 762 ARIES RD W pet-friendly?
No, 762 ARIES RD W is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 762 ARIES RD W offer parking?
Yes, 762 ARIES RD W offers parking.
Does 762 ARIES RD W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 762 ARIES RD W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 762 ARIES RD W have a pool?
No, 762 ARIES RD W does not have a pool.
Does 762 ARIES RD W have accessible units?
No, 762 ARIES RD W does not have accessible units.
Does 762 ARIES RD W have units with dishwashers?
No, 762 ARIES RD W does not have units with dishwashers.
