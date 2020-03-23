Rent Calculator
Last updated April 5 2019 at 9:51 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
762 ARIES RD W.
762 W Aries Rd
·
No Longer Available
Location
762 W Aries Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Holiday Hill
Amenities
w/d hookup
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
garage
762 ARIES RD. W. 32216 - 762 ARIES RD. W.SOUTHSIDE (32216)
Base Rent........................$ 1150.00
Electric/Water/Sewer..........JEA
Garbage...........................$ 13.00
Total Rent.........................$ 1168.00
Spacious Living Room & Dining Area Fireplace New Carpet Split Bedrooms CH&A Kitchen Equipped Washer / Dryer Hookup 2 Car Garage Fenced Back Yard
***No Smoking in Unit***
Right on Atlantic Blvd. - Right on Century 21 Dr. - Right on Aries Dr.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4425747)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 762 ARIES RD W. have any available units?
762 ARIES RD W. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 762 ARIES RD W. have?
Some of 762 ARIES RD W.'s amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 762 ARIES RD W. currently offering any rent specials?
762 ARIES RD W. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 762 ARIES RD W. pet-friendly?
No, 762 ARIES RD W. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 762 ARIES RD W. offer parking?
Yes, 762 ARIES RD W. offers parking.
Does 762 ARIES RD W. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 762 ARIES RD W. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 762 ARIES RD W. have a pool?
No, 762 ARIES RD W. does not have a pool.
Does 762 ARIES RD W. have accessible units?
No, 762 ARIES RD W. does not have accessible units.
Does 762 ARIES RD W. have units with dishwashers?
No, 762 ARIES RD W. does not have units with dishwashers.
