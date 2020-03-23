Amenities

w/d hookup garage fireplace carpet

762 ARIES RD. W. 32216 - 762 ARIES RD. W.SOUTHSIDE (32216)



Base Rent........................$ 1150.00

Electric/Water/Sewer..........JEA

Garbage...........................$ 13.00



Total Rent.........................$ 1168.00



Spacious Living Room & Dining Area Fireplace New Carpet Split Bedrooms CH&A Kitchen Equipped Washer / Dryer Hookup 2 Car Garage Fenced Back Yard

***No Smoking in Unit***



Right on Atlantic Blvd. - Right on Century 21 Dr. - Right on Aries Dr.



No Pets Allowed



