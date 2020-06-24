Rent Calculator
7618 BROCKHURST DR
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7618 BROCKHURST DR
7618 Brockhurst Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
7618 Brockhurst Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32277
Arlington Hills
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
carport
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Spacious Home with Large Den-Separate Living/Dining Rooms-Hardwood/Ceramic Flooring-Eat in Kitchen-workshop off of the indoor Laundry room-Fenced Yard-Carport
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7618 BROCKHURST DR have any available units?
7618 BROCKHURST DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7618 BROCKHURST DR have?
Some of 7618 BROCKHURST DR's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7618 BROCKHURST DR currently offering any rent specials?
7618 BROCKHURST DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7618 BROCKHURST DR pet-friendly?
No, 7618 BROCKHURST DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 7618 BROCKHURST DR offer parking?
Yes, 7618 BROCKHURST DR offers parking.
Does 7618 BROCKHURST DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7618 BROCKHURST DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7618 BROCKHURST DR have a pool?
No, 7618 BROCKHURST DR does not have a pool.
Does 7618 BROCKHURST DR have accessible units?
No, 7618 BROCKHURST DR does not have accessible units.
Does 7618 BROCKHURST DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 7618 BROCKHURST DR does not have units with dishwashers.
