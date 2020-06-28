All apartments in Jacksonville
7615 Dandy Ave.
Last updated September 24 2019 at 9:45 AM

7615 Dandy Ave.

7615 Dandy Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7615 Dandy Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32211
Woodland Acres

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
air conditioning
Updated 3 bedroom in Arlington!! - This updated 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home is on a large fenced lot. Plenty of room for gardening or activities. Near the Regency mall and minutes away from Downtown.

Features:
- Front Patio
- Fenced Yard
- 24 Hour Maintenance

Property Tours:
This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit.

(RLNE5119374)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7615 Dandy Ave. have any available units?
7615 Dandy Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7615 Dandy Ave. have?
Some of 7615 Dandy Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7615 Dandy Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
7615 Dandy Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7615 Dandy Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 7615 Dandy Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 7615 Dandy Ave. offer parking?
No, 7615 Dandy Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 7615 Dandy Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7615 Dandy Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7615 Dandy Ave. have a pool?
No, 7615 Dandy Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 7615 Dandy Ave. have accessible units?
No, 7615 Dandy Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 7615 Dandy Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7615 Dandy Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
