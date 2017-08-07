Rent Calculator
7612 SANDHURST RD S
Last updated December 19 2019 at 6:02 AM
1 of 11
7612 SANDHURST RD S
7612 Sandhurst Road South
No Longer Available
Location
7612 Sandhurst Road South, Jacksonville, FL 32277
Arlington Hills
Amenities
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Conveniently located near Mayport and Beaches! Close to I-295, Regency and Dames Point Bridge. Concrete block home with 1600 square feet.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7612 SANDHURST RD S have any available units?
7612 SANDHURST RD S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 7612 SANDHURST RD S currently offering any rent specials?
7612 SANDHURST RD S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7612 SANDHURST RD S pet-friendly?
No, 7612 SANDHURST RD S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 7612 SANDHURST RD S offer parking?
Yes, 7612 SANDHURST RD S offers parking.
Does 7612 SANDHURST RD S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7612 SANDHURST RD S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7612 SANDHURST RD S have a pool?
No, 7612 SANDHURST RD S does not have a pool.
Does 7612 SANDHURST RD S have accessible units?
No, 7612 SANDHURST RD S does not have accessible units.
Does 7612 SANDHURST RD S have units with dishwashers?
No, 7612 SANDHURST RD S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7612 SANDHURST RD S have units with air conditioning?
No, 7612 SANDHURST RD S does not have units with air conditioning.
