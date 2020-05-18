7602 Ginger Tea Trail West, Jacksonville, FL 32244 McGirts Creek
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Adorable 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch style home with a fenced in back yard. Split floor plan. Pass thru kitchen. Hardwood floors, tile thru out home.Owner requires 1smonth, last month & security deposit equal to monthly rent prior to move in.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7602 GINGER TEA TRL W have any available units?
7602 GINGER TEA TRL W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.