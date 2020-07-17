All apartments in Jacksonville
7600 Pheasant Path Drive
7600 Pheasant Path Drive

7600 Pheasant Path Drive
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7600 Pheasant Path Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Settlers Landing

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,455

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1096 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; and a good criminal and credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application.

This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,455, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,445, Available 7/24/20
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7600 Pheasant Path Drive have any available units?
7600 Pheasant Path Drive has a unit available for $1,455 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 7600 Pheasant Path Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7600 Pheasant Path Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7600 Pheasant Path Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7600 Pheasant Path Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7600 Pheasant Path Drive offer parking?
No, 7600 Pheasant Path Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7600 Pheasant Path Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7600 Pheasant Path Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7600 Pheasant Path Drive have a pool?
No, 7600 Pheasant Path Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7600 Pheasant Path Drive have accessible units?
No, 7600 Pheasant Path Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7600 Pheasant Path Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7600 Pheasant Path Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7600 Pheasant Path Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7600 Pheasant Path Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
