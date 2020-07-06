Rent Calculator
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
760 Valley Forge Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
760 Valley Forge Road
760 Valley Forge Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
760 Valley Forge Road, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Lake Forest
Amenities
granite counters
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Solid granite counter tops coupled with all wood cabinets. In excellent condition, big fenced yard. In the wonderful Lake Forest neighborhood. Pets OK. HUD OK.
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 760 Valley Forge Road have any available units?
760 Valley Forge Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 760 Valley Forge Road currently offering any rent specials?
760 Valley Forge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 760 Valley Forge Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 760 Valley Forge Road is pet friendly.
Does 760 Valley Forge Road offer parking?
No, 760 Valley Forge Road does not offer parking.
Does 760 Valley Forge Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 760 Valley Forge Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 760 Valley Forge Road have a pool?
No, 760 Valley Forge Road does not have a pool.
Does 760 Valley Forge Road have accessible units?
No, 760 Valley Forge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 760 Valley Forge Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 760 Valley Forge Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 760 Valley Forge Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 760 Valley Forge Road does not have units with air conditioning.
