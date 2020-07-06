All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 760 Valley Forge Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
760 Valley Forge Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

760 Valley Forge Road

760 Valley Forge Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

760 Valley Forge Road, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Lake Forest

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Solid granite counter tops coupled with all wood cabinets. In excellent condition, big fenced yard. In the wonderful Lake Forest neighborhood. Pets OK. HUD OK.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 760 Valley Forge Road have any available units?
760 Valley Forge Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 760 Valley Forge Road currently offering any rent specials?
760 Valley Forge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 760 Valley Forge Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 760 Valley Forge Road is pet friendly.
Does 760 Valley Forge Road offer parking?
No, 760 Valley Forge Road does not offer parking.
Does 760 Valley Forge Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 760 Valley Forge Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 760 Valley Forge Road have a pool?
No, 760 Valley Forge Road does not have a pool.
Does 760 Valley Forge Road have accessible units?
No, 760 Valley Forge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 760 Valley Forge Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 760 Valley Forge Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 760 Valley Forge Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 760 Valley Forge Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Best Cities for Pets 2019
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broxton Bay
12900 Broxton Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
The Waterford at Mandarin Apartments
11247 San Jose Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32223
Pickwick Apartments
3580 Pall Mall Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Paradise Island
7651 Paradise Island Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Seagrass Apartments
1701 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
St. Johns Plantation
7595 Baymeadows Cir W
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Forest Apartments
6756 103rd St
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Cross Creek
1441 Manotak Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32210

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia