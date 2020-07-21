All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 7580 Falcon Trace Drive W.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
7580 Falcon Trace Drive W
Last updated November 28 2019 at 12:58 PM

7580 Falcon Trace Drive W

7580 Falcon Trace Drive West · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7580 Falcon Trace Drive West, Jacksonville, FL 32222
Chimney Lakes

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Live One Month Rent Free
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,340 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
Offer expires Friday, November 29, 2019. Offer cannot be combined with any other offers. Move-in must occur 14-days after application approval. Offer only valid to U.S. residents, 18 years or older, who have signed a lease of 12 months or longer. Offer does not apply to additional resident in occupied homes or lease renewals. This offer may change or be cancelled at any time at the sole discretion of Tricon American Homes.
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include spec

(RLNE5343277)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7580 Falcon Trace Drive W have any available units?
7580 Falcon Trace Drive W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7580 Falcon Trace Drive W have?
Some of 7580 Falcon Trace Drive W's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7580 Falcon Trace Drive W currently offering any rent specials?
7580 Falcon Trace Drive W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7580 Falcon Trace Drive W pet-friendly?
No, 7580 Falcon Trace Drive W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 7580 Falcon Trace Drive W offer parking?
Yes, 7580 Falcon Trace Drive W offers parking.
Does 7580 Falcon Trace Drive W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7580 Falcon Trace Drive W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7580 Falcon Trace Drive W have a pool?
No, 7580 Falcon Trace Drive W does not have a pool.
Does 7580 Falcon Trace Drive W have accessible units?
No, 7580 Falcon Trace Drive W does not have accessible units.
Does 7580 Falcon Trace Drive W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7580 Falcon Trace Drive W has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Hawthorne
8150 Point Meadows Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Lux at Sorrel
11901 Abess Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Vera Luxury Living
13051 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Century Deerwood Park
8450 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
The Four
4870 Deer Lake Dr E
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Canyon Square
8030 Old Kings Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32217
The Vue at Baymeadows
8335 Freedom Crossing Trl
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Registry at Windsor Parke
13401 Sutton Park Dr S
Jacksonville, FL 32224

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 Bedroom ApartmentsJacksonville 2 Bedroom Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments with ParkingJacksonville Pet Friendly Apartments
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia