All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 7566 Pheasant Path Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
7566 Pheasant Path Drive
Last updated May 20 2020 at 3:47 PM

7566 Pheasant Path Drive

7566 Pheasant Path Drive · (904) 274-4254
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7566 Pheasant Path Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Settlers Landing

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1180 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7566 Pheasant Path Drive have any available units?
7566 Pheasant Path Drive has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 7566 Pheasant Path Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7566 Pheasant Path Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7566 Pheasant Path Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7566 Pheasant Path Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7566 Pheasant Path Drive offer parking?
No, 7566 Pheasant Path Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7566 Pheasant Path Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7566 Pheasant Path Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7566 Pheasant Path Drive have a pool?
No, 7566 Pheasant Path Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7566 Pheasant Path Drive have accessible units?
No, 7566 Pheasant Path Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7566 Pheasant Path Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7566 Pheasant Path Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7566 Pheasant Path Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7566 Pheasant Path Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 7566 Pheasant Path Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lakewood Village
1542 Arcadia Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32207
The Links at Windsor Parke
13700 Sutton Park Dr N
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Bainbridge Town Center East
5000 Kernan Boulevard South
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Luxor Club
13800 Egrets Nest Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Arelia James Island
10880 Angelfish Way
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Spyglass
8540 Homeplace Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
San Marco Promenade
2006 San Marco Blvd.
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Broadstone River House
1655 Prudential Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32207

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity