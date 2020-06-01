7537 Brockhurst Dr

Amenities

recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities

This home is currently being renovated by Dream America and will be be available for purchase or lease to own very soon. Apply today!



With the Dream America Program, you can lease to own this home or others like this in Jacksonville metro. Once qualified, pick any home available for sale from $150,000 - $400,000. Dream America will buy the house you want and rent it to you until you qualify for a mortgage. And best of all, 10% of your rent paid is credited towards your purchase.



For more information, email jax@dreamamerica.com or apply now at https://www.dreamamerica.com/home/applyNow/Jax-Buyer



Note: photos shown are other Dream America properties



(RLNE5878145)