7537 Brockhurst Dr
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

7537 Brockhurst Dr

7537 Brockhurst Drive · (800) 433-6565
Location

7537 Brockhurst Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32277
Arlington Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1300 · Avail. now

$1,300

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This home is currently being renovated by Dream America and will be be available for purchase or lease to own very soon. Apply today!

With the Dream America Program, you can lease to own this home or others like this in Jacksonville metro. Once qualified, pick any home available for sale from $150,000 - $400,000. Dream America will buy the house you want and rent it to you until you qualify for a mortgage. And best of all, 10% of your rent paid is credited towards your purchase.

For more information, email jax@dreamamerica.com or apply now at https://www.dreamamerica.com/home/applyNow/Jax-Buyer

Note: photos shown are other Dream America properties

(RLNE5878145)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7537 Brockhurst Dr have any available units?
7537 Brockhurst Dr has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 7537 Brockhurst Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7537 Brockhurst Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7537 Brockhurst Dr pet-friendly?
No, 7537 Brockhurst Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 7537 Brockhurst Dr offer parking?
No, 7537 Brockhurst Dr does not offer parking.
Does 7537 Brockhurst Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7537 Brockhurst Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7537 Brockhurst Dr have a pool?
No, 7537 Brockhurst Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7537 Brockhurst Dr have accessible units?
No, 7537 Brockhurst Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7537 Brockhurst Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 7537 Brockhurst Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7537 Brockhurst Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 7537 Brockhurst Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 7537 Brockhurst Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

