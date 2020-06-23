All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated April 6 2019 at 5:45 AM

7536 EPPERSON AVE

7536 Epperson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7536 Epperson Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Lake Forest

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Beautifully maintained home with large living room, separate dining room, and den. Beautifully refinished wood floors. 1 car garage and fenced yard

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7536 EPPERSON AVE have any available units?
7536 EPPERSON AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7536 EPPERSON AVE have?
Some of 7536 EPPERSON AVE's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7536 EPPERSON AVE currently offering any rent specials?
7536 EPPERSON AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7536 EPPERSON AVE pet-friendly?
No, 7536 EPPERSON AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 7536 EPPERSON AVE offer parking?
Yes, 7536 EPPERSON AVE offers parking.
Does 7536 EPPERSON AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7536 EPPERSON AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7536 EPPERSON AVE have a pool?
No, 7536 EPPERSON AVE does not have a pool.
Does 7536 EPPERSON AVE have accessible units?
No, 7536 EPPERSON AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7536 EPPERSON AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 7536 EPPERSON AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
