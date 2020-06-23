Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 7536 EPPERSON AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
7536 EPPERSON AVE
Last updated April 6 2019 at 5:45 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7536 EPPERSON AVE
7536 Epperson Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
7536 Epperson Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Lake Forest
Amenities
hardwood floors
garage
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
garage
Beautifully maintained home with large living room, separate dining room, and den. Beautifully refinished wood floors. 1 car garage and fenced yard
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7536 EPPERSON AVE have any available units?
7536 EPPERSON AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7536 EPPERSON AVE have?
Some of 7536 EPPERSON AVE's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7536 EPPERSON AVE currently offering any rent specials?
7536 EPPERSON AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7536 EPPERSON AVE pet-friendly?
No, 7536 EPPERSON AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 7536 EPPERSON AVE offer parking?
Yes, 7536 EPPERSON AVE offers parking.
Does 7536 EPPERSON AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7536 EPPERSON AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7536 EPPERSON AVE have a pool?
No, 7536 EPPERSON AVE does not have a pool.
Does 7536 EPPERSON AVE have accessible units?
No, 7536 EPPERSON AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7536 EPPERSON AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 7536 EPPERSON AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Citigate
8451 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Vera Luxury Living
13051 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
The Point at Tamaya
3050 Tamaya Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
The Vue at Baymeadows
8335 Freedom Crossing Trl
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Tapestry Westland Village
6505 Collins Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32244
Coquina Bay Apartments
3709 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Columns
333 Laurina St
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Lofts at Jefferson Station
799 Water Street
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Similar Pages
Jacksonville 1 Bedrooms
Jacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly Apartments
Jacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Gainesville, FL
Palm Coast, FL
Brunswick, GA
Jacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FL
Atlantic Beach, FL
Palm Valley, FL
Lakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FL
Yulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Windy Hill
Golden Glades The Woods
Deerwood
Baymeadows
East Arlington
Sandalwood
Secret Cove
North Beach
Apartments Near Colleges
Edward Waters College
Jacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia