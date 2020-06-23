All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 7535 Old Middleburg Rd S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
7535 Old Middleburg Rd S
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7535 Old Middleburg Rd S

7535 Old Middleburg Road South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7535 Old Middleburg Road South, Jacksonville, FL 32222
Chimney Lakes

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
courtyard
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
carport
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/50bcd810f7 ----
Lots of space on a wooded lot! This modular home has a split floor plan with two master bedrooms, new carpet throughout, open kitchen with breakfast bar, laundry room, a large garage connected to the house, a spacious detached garage, and an RV carport. Book your showing today!

-Apply online at allcountycpm.com/available-rentals. Applications are $50 apiece, and there must be a separate application for every adult.
-Be prepared to submit last three pay stubs and fill out rental verification form after applying.
-Security deposit is based on credit and rental history scores and may be equal to one month\'s rent, one and a half months\' rent, or two months\' rent.
-Administration fee is $150. Pet fee is $200 per preapproved pet.
-Renters insurance must be obtained and submitted prior to move-in date.
-One FULL month\'s rent due prior to move-in.
-All fees are subject to change without prior notice.
-Sorry, no Section 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7535 Old Middleburg Rd S have any available units?
7535 Old Middleburg Rd S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7535 Old Middleburg Rd S have?
Some of 7535 Old Middleburg Rd S's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7535 Old Middleburg Rd S currently offering any rent specials?
7535 Old Middleburg Rd S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7535 Old Middleburg Rd S pet-friendly?
Yes, 7535 Old Middleburg Rd S is pet friendly.
Does 7535 Old Middleburg Rd S offer parking?
Yes, 7535 Old Middleburg Rd S does offer parking.
Does 7535 Old Middleburg Rd S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7535 Old Middleburg Rd S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7535 Old Middleburg Rd S have a pool?
No, 7535 Old Middleburg Rd S does not have a pool.
Does 7535 Old Middleburg Rd S have accessible units?
No, 7535 Old Middleburg Rd S does not have accessible units.
Does 7535 Old Middleburg Rd S have units with dishwashers?
No, 7535 Old Middleburg Rd S does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Links at Windsor Parke
13700 Sutton Park Dr N
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Paradise Island
7651 Paradise Island Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Southside Villas
8745 Palm Breeze Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The View at Mandarin
4263 Losco Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
CENTURY BARTRAM PARK
13525 Bartram Park Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Columns
333 Laurina St
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Creekside Park
5900 Townsend Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32244
Evergreen Club
9611 Southbrook Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia