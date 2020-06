Amenities

garage guest parking carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities parking garage guest parking

Brightwater - Very nice unit with custom paint and customer lighting. End unit with 2 master suites. Corian solid counter top in the kitchen. Laminate hardwood through out 2nd floor. stiar is only place has carpet and it is newer. Each household only allow 2 cars. one inside garage, 2nd one on own drive way. No street parking. Resident cannot park at guest parking. Guest is living there 10 night a month or less.



(RLNE2494150)