Jacksonville, FL
7528 Kestrel Drive
Last updated July 30 2019 at 7:53 PM

7528 Kestrel Drive

7528 Kestrel Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7528 Kestrel Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32222
Chimney Lakes

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include a neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. All kitchen appliances will be installed once we have an executed lease. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com - Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this mark
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7528 Kestrel Drive have any available units?
7528 Kestrel Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 7528 Kestrel Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7528 Kestrel Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7528 Kestrel Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7528 Kestrel Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7528 Kestrel Drive offer parking?
No, 7528 Kestrel Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7528 Kestrel Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7528 Kestrel Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7528 Kestrel Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7528 Kestrel Drive has a pool.
Does 7528 Kestrel Drive have accessible units?
No, 7528 Kestrel Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7528 Kestrel Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7528 Kestrel Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7528 Kestrel Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7528 Kestrel Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
