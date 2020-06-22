7527 Oriole Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Lovingly cared for brick & block home, newly painted & clean. All New Kitchen with New Cabinets, New Countertops, New Stainless Steel Sink, New Fixtures. Will have New White Refrigerator/Freezer. Both Baths feature New Tile, New Vanities, New Fixtures. New flooring throughout home. Large fenced backyard is perfect for family fun. Nice lot with a beautiful shade tree in front to shade from summer's setting sun! Bonus Room w/separate bath has a closet and could be 4th Bedroom.



No Smoking. Pets must be approved, $250 non-refundable fee. All adults over 18 must complete a separate application. Tenant responsible for all utilities (JEA) & yard maintenance.