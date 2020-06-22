All apartments in Jacksonville
7527 Oriole Street

7527 Oriole Street · No Longer Available
Location

7527 Oriole Street, Jacksonville, FL 32208
45th and Moncrief

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lovingly cared for brick & block home, newly painted & clean. All New Kitchen with New Cabinets, New Countertops, New Stainless Steel Sink, New Fixtures. Will have New White Refrigerator/Freezer. Both Baths feature New Tile, New Vanities, New Fixtures. New flooring throughout home. Large fenced backyard is perfect for family fun. Nice lot with a beautiful shade tree in front to shade from summer's setting sun! Bonus Room w/separate bath has a closet and could be 4th Bedroom.

No Smoking. Pets must be approved, $250 non-refundable fee. All adults over 18 must complete a separate application. Tenant responsible for all utilities (JEA) & yard maintenance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
