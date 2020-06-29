All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 7503 Fawn Lake Drive North.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
7503 Fawn Lake Drive North
Last updated April 29 2020 at 11:15 PM

7503 Fawn Lake Drive North

7503 Fawn Lake Drive North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Deercreek
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7503 Fawn Lake Drive North, Jacksonville, FL 32256
Deercreek

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1353227

A spacious rental home in Jacksonville! Your next home includes:

--4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
--Attached 2-car garage
--Lots of closet space

Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors.

|Amenities: Garage,Attached 2 Car Garage,No dogs,No cats
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7503 Fawn Lake Drive North have any available units?
7503 Fawn Lake Drive North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 7503 Fawn Lake Drive North currently offering any rent specials?
7503 Fawn Lake Drive North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7503 Fawn Lake Drive North pet-friendly?
No, 7503 Fawn Lake Drive North is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 7503 Fawn Lake Drive North offer parking?
Yes, 7503 Fawn Lake Drive North offers parking.
Does 7503 Fawn Lake Drive North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7503 Fawn Lake Drive North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7503 Fawn Lake Drive North have a pool?
No, 7503 Fawn Lake Drive North does not have a pool.
Does 7503 Fawn Lake Drive North have accessible units?
No, 7503 Fawn Lake Drive North does not have accessible units.
Does 7503 Fawn Lake Drive North have units with dishwashers?
No, 7503 Fawn Lake Drive North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7503 Fawn Lake Drive North have units with air conditioning?
No, 7503 Fawn Lake Drive North does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakewood Village
1542 Arcadia Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Volaris West Kernan
12517 Beach Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32246
The Palms at 2800
2800 University Blvd S
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Meridian
653 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Pier 5350
5350 Arlington Expy
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Cross Creek
1441 Manotak Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Broadstone River House
1655 Prudential Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Columns
333 Laurina St
Jacksonville, FL 32216

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia