Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
7503 Devondale Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7503 Devondale Way

7503 Devondale Way · No Longer Available
Location

7503 Devondale Way, Jacksonville, FL 32256
Deerwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Location-Location-Loacation!!This 3BR 2.5BA lake front town home is located in the gated community of Oxford Chase right in the center of Gate Parkway. Conveniently located to St. John’s Town Center, 295 east beltway, JTB, UNF, Beaches, Shopping and Fine Dining. Enter the property with the dramatic 2-story vaulted entry. The property offers more than you could imagine with elegant crown molding throughout, open concept living, granite counter tops, tile and wood flooring in the living areas, a 2-car garage and a view of the lake from your screened in lanai.

With this open concept living with a view of the lanai and water from the kitchen living area. The kitchen features a wrap around bar that seats up to 4 people. All stainless appliances including a two door refrigerator freezer, range and glass cook top, microwave and dishwasher. There’s plenty of cabinet and counter space.

A half bath is located on the lower level. Upstairs you will find your master suite and ensuite. The master includes a larger than large walk in closet and master ensuite. The master ensuite features dual vanities, separate shower and soaker tub. The two other guest rooms are located on this level. In addition there is lots of extra closet space. Conveniently located is the laundry area which includes a full size washer and dryer.

The property’s landscape is maintained by the HOA saving you time and money. Enjoy the screened lanai while watching the natural scenery offered by the water from your living or patio area. A bonus is a two car garage, rarely found in town home communities. The HOA offers a community pool, gym and clubhouse – entertain your friends and family. This community goes above and beyond to make the residents feel at home by hosting movie nights, food truck events and holiday parties. Must see to believe.

Pets OK with additional pet fees, ask agent. No dangerous breeds. Strict two pet limit.

Showings must be scheduled 24 hours in advance. Schedule your showing soon.

HOA Registration and fees may be applicable - please ask Agent.

Applications can be completed online and are first come first serve: https://pmpapply.com/applications/criteria/2658843_4041792

Complete your online application NOW to reserve this home:
https://pmpapply.com/property/jacksonville

Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!

*$10 Filter Maintenance Fee Applies
*$12.50 Renters Insurance Fee Applies

All Homes Rented in As-Is Condition

Call 904-520-4283 or 888-392-3525 to see this property.
http://www.JacksonvilePropertyManagementPros.com.

Selling or Renting your home with Property Management Pros.com, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.

"We get results in "this market!"

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,857, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,857, Available 11/1/18

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7503 Devondale Way have any available units?
7503 Devondale Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7503 Devondale Way have?
Some of 7503 Devondale Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7503 Devondale Way currently offering any rent specials?
7503 Devondale Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7503 Devondale Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 7503 Devondale Way is pet friendly.
Does 7503 Devondale Way offer parking?
Yes, 7503 Devondale Way offers parking.
Does 7503 Devondale Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7503 Devondale Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7503 Devondale Way have a pool?
Yes, 7503 Devondale Way has a pool.
Does 7503 Devondale Way have accessible units?
No, 7503 Devondale Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7503 Devondale Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7503 Devondale Way has units with dishwashers.

