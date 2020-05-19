7503 Devondale Way

Amenities

Location-Location-Loacation!!This 3BR 2.5BA lake front town home is located in the gated community of Oxford Chase right in the center of Gate Parkway. Conveniently located to St. John’s Town Center, 295 east beltway, JTB, UNF, Beaches, Shopping and Fine Dining. Enter the property with the dramatic 2-story vaulted entry. The property offers more than you could imagine with elegant crown molding throughout, open concept living, granite counter tops, tile and wood flooring in the living areas, a 2-car garage and a view of the lake from your screened in lanai.



With this open concept living with a view of the lanai and water from the kitchen living area. The kitchen features a wrap around bar that seats up to 4 people. All stainless appliances including a two door refrigerator freezer, range and glass cook top, microwave and dishwasher. There’s plenty of cabinet and counter space.



A half bath is located on the lower level. Upstairs you will find your master suite and ensuite. The master includes a larger than large walk in closet and master ensuite. The master ensuite features dual vanities, separate shower and soaker tub. The two other guest rooms are located on this level. In addition there is lots of extra closet space. Conveniently located is the laundry area which includes a full size washer and dryer.



The property’s landscape is maintained by the HOA saving you time and money. Enjoy the screened lanai while watching the natural scenery offered by the water from your living or patio area. A bonus is a two car garage, rarely found in town home communities. The HOA offers a community pool, gym and clubhouse – entertain your friends and family. This community goes above and beyond to make the residents feel at home by hosting movie nights, food truck events and holiday parties. Must see to believe.



Pets OK with additional pet fees, ask agent. No dangerous breeds. Strict two pet limit.



Showings must be scheduled 24 hours in advance. Schedule your showing soon.



HOA Registration and fees may be applicable - please ask Agent.



*$10 Filter Maintenance Fee Applies

*$12.50 Renters Insurance Fee Applies



All Homes Rented in As-Is Condition



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,857, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,857, Available 11/1/18



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

