Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
7485 CLIFF COTTAGE DR
Last updated July 9 2019 at 10:03 AM

7485 CLIFF COTTAGE DR

7485 Cliff Cottage Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7485 Cliff Cottage Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Duclay

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Cute well maintained home in convenient neighborhood. Large Master Bedroom & Bathroom, Laundry Room inside. Lanai overlooks spring fed pond.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7485 CLIFF COTTAGE DR have any available units?
7485 CLIFF COTTAGE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7485 CLIFF COTTAGE DR have?
Some of 7485 CLIFF COTTAGE DR's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7485 CLIFF COTTAGE DR currently offering any rent specials?
7485 CLIFF COTTAGE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7485 CLIFF COTTAGE DR pet-friendly?
No, 7485 CLIFF COTTAGE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 7485 CLIFF COTTAGE DR offer parking?
No, 7485 CLIFF COTTAGE DR does not offer parking.
Does 7485 CLIFF COTTAGE DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7485 CLIFF COTTAGE DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7485 CLIFF COTTAGE DR have a pool?
No, 7485 CLIFF COTTAGE DR does not have a pool.
Does 7485 CLIFF COTTAGE DR have accessible units?
No, 7485 CLIFF COTTAGE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 7485 CLIFF COTTAGE DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7485 CLIFF COTTAGE DR has units with dishwashers.
