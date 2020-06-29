All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 748 Mamie Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
748 Mamie Road
Last updated February 14 2020 at 3:49 PM

748 Mamie Road

748 Mamie Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

748 Mamie Road, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Normandy

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Conveniently located and ready to be made home! Dont miss your opportunity to rent this adorable and recently updated home!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 748 Mamie Road have any available units?
748 Mamie Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 748 Mamie Road currently offering any rent specials?
748 Mamie Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 748 Mamie Road pet-friendly?
No, 748 Mamie Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 748 Mamie Road offer parking?
No, 748 Mamie Road does not offer parking.
Does 748 Mamie Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 748 Mamie Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 748 Mamie Road have a pool?
No, 748 Mamie Road does not have a pool.
Does 748 Mamie Road have accessible units?
No, 748 Mamie Road does not have accessible units.
Does 748 Mamie Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 748 Mamie Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 748 Mamie Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 748 Mamie Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Heron Walk
7400 Powers Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32217
JTB
8876 A.C. Skinner Parkway
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Midtown Oaks Apartments
1706 Art Museum Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Luxor Club
13800 Egrets Nest Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Riverview
301 Caravan Circle
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Green Tree Place
9480 Princeton Square Blvd S
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Grove at Deerwood
8231 Princeton Square Blvd W
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Brookwood Club Apartments
1385 Brookwood Forest Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia