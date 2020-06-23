All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

748 ELLIS RD S

748 Ellis Road South · No Longer Available
Location

748 Ellis Road South, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Normandy

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 2 bedroom home is move in ready! The home comes with a refrigerator, range, washer/dryer hook ups as well as many other amenities. Pets are welcome. Call or email us today to schedule your showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 748 ELLIS RD S have any available units?
748 ELLIS RD S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 748 ELLIS RD S have?
Some of 748 ELLIS RD S's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 748 ELLIS RD S currently offering any rent specials?
748 ELLIS RD S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 748 ELLIS RD S pet-friendly?
Yes, 748 ELLIS RD S is pet friendly.
Does 748 ELLIS RD S offer parking?
Yes, 748 ELLIS RD S offers parking.
Does 748 ELLIS RD S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 748 ELLIS RD S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 748 ELLIS RD S have a pool?
No, 748 ELLIS RD S does not have a pool.
Does 748 ELLIS RD S have accessible units?
No, 748 ELLIS RD S does not have accessible units.
Does 748 ELLIS RD S have units with dishwashers?
No, 748 ELLIS RD S does not have units with dishwashers.
