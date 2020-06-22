All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated May 10 2019 at 4:13 AM

7452 W John F Kennedy Dr

7452 John F Kennedy Drive West · No Longer Available
Location

7452 John F Kennedy Drive West, Jacksonville, FL 32219
Lincoln Villas

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
air conditioning
courtyard
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
courtyard
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5447e7500d ---- -Apply online at allcountycpm.com/available-rentals. -Applications are $50 apiece, and there must be a separate application for every adult. Application fees are non-refundable. -Gross household income needs to be 3x the rent. -All County Complete does not accept evictions from the last 3 years. -After applying, you will be emailed a request to submit your last three pay stubs and fill out a rental verification form. -Should you be approved, there is an administration fee of $150. Each pet requires a one-time, non-refundable fee of $200, with no additional pet rent. -Your security deposit is based on rental history. It may be equal to 1x, 1.5x or 2x the rent. -Renter\'s insurance must be obtained and submitted prior to move-in. -One FULL month\'s rent is due prior to move-in. -All fees are subject to change without prior notice. -Sorry, no Section 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7452 W John F Kennedy Dr have any available units?
7452 W John F Kennedy Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7452 W John F Kennedy Dr have?
Some of 7452 W John F Kennedy Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7452 W John F Kennedy Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7452 W John F Kennedy Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7452 W John F Kennedy Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 7452 W John F Kennedy Dr is pet friendly.
Does 7452 W John F Kennedy Dr offer parking?
No, 7452 W John F Kennedy Dr does not offer parking.
Does 7452 W John F Kennedy Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7452 W John F Kennedy Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7452 W John F Kennedy Dr have a pool?
No, 7452 W John F Kennedy Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7452 W John F Kennedy Dr have accessible units?
No, 7452 W John F Kennedy Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7452 W John F Kennedy Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 7452 W John F Kennedy Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
