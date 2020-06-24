Rent Calculator
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
7439 SWEET ROSE LN
Last updated April 26 2019 at 1:45 AM
7439 SWEET ROSE LN
7439 Sweet Rose Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
7439 Sweet Rose Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Argyle Forest
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful split floor plan, fireplace, fenced back yard, patio, 2 car garage, stainless appliances and close to I-295, bases and Orange Park. Owner replaced roof last year. No pets.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7439 SWEET ROSE LN have any available units?
7439 SWEET ROSE LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7439 SWEET ROSE LN have?
Some of 7439 SWEET ROSE LN's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7439 SWEET ROSE LN currently offering any rent specials?
7439 SWEET ROSE LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7439 SWEET ROSE LN pet-friendly?
No, 7439 SWEET ROSE LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 7439 SWEET ROSE LN offer parking?
Yes, 7439 SWEET ROSE LN offers parking.
Does 7439 SWEET ROSE LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7439 SWEET ROSE LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7439 SWEET ROSE LN have a pool?
No, 7439 SWEET ROSE LN does not have a pool.
Does 7439 SWEET ROSE LN have accessible units?
No, 7439 SWEET ROSE LN does not have accessible units.
Does 7439 SWEET ROSE LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7439 SWEET ROSE LN has units with dishwashers.
