Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7437 DOSTIE DR E

7437 Dostie Drive East · No Longer Available
Location

7437 Dostie Drive East, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Carver Manor

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom home is move in ready! The home comes with a refrigerator, range, washer/dryer hook ups as well as many other amenities. Pets are welcome. Call or email us today to schedule your showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7437 DOSTIE DR E have any available units?
7437 DOSTIE DR E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7437 DOSTIE DR E have?
Some of 7437 DOSTIE DR E's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7437 DOSTIE DR E currently offering any rent specials?
7437 DOSTIE DR E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7437 DOSTIE DR E pet-friendly?
Yes, 7437 DOSTIE DR E is pet friendly.
Does 7437 DOSTIE DR E offer parking?
No, 7437 DOSTIE DR E does not offer parking.
Does 7437 DOSTIE DR E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7437 DOSTIE DR E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7437 DOSTIE DR E have a pool?
No, 7437 DOSTIE DR E does not have a pool.
Does 7437 DOSTIE DR E have accessible units?
No, 7437 DOSTIE DR E does not have accessible units.
Does 7437 DOSTIE DR E have units with dishwashers?
No, 7437 DOSTIE DR E does not have units with dishwashers.
