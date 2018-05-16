All apartments in Jacksonville
7436 GOLDEN GROVE RD N

7436 Golden Grove Rd N · No Longer Available
Location

7436 Golden Grove Rd N, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Oak Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Completely redone inside and out!! Large kitchen with granite counter-tops, formal dining room, huge family/living room, wood floors, 1 car garage, fully fenced back yard. Carpet will be replaced prior to move-in, please excuse.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7436 GOLDEN GROVE RD N have any available units?
7436 GOLDEN GROVE RD N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7436 GOLDEN GROVE RD N have?
Some of 7436 GOLDEN GROVE RD N's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7436 GOLDEN GROVE RD N currently offering any rent specials?
7436 GOLDEN GROVE RD N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7436 GOLDEN GROVE RD N pet-friendly?
No, 7436 GOLDEN GROVE RD N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 7436 GOLDEN GROVE RD N offer parking?
Yes, 7436 GOLDEN GROVE RD N offers parking.
Does 7436 GOLDEN GROVE RD N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7436 GOLDEN GROVE RD N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7436 GOLDEN GROVE RD N have a pool?
No, 7436 GOLDEN GROVE RD N does not have a pool.
Does 7436 GOLDEN GROVE RD N have accessible units?
No, 7436 GOLDEN GROVE RD N does not have accessible units.
Does 7436 GOLDEN GROVE RD N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7436 GOLDEN GROVE RD N has units with dishwashers.
