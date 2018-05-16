7436 Golden Grove Rd N, Jacksonville, FL 32244 Oak Hill
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Completely redone inside and out!! Large kitchen with granite counter-tops, formal dining room, huge family/living room, wood floors, 1 car garage, fully fenced back yard. Carpet will be replaced prior to move-in, please excuse.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
