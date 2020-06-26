7430 Morse Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32244 McGirts Creek
Amenities
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Well Maintained 3BR/2BA Home w/ Workshop - Great 3 bedroom/2 bathroom manufactured home w/ open floorplan, eat-in kitchen, laminate wood floors, florida room, large shed/workshop, spacious backyard and more.
(RLNE3332951)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7430 Morse Avenue have any available units?
7430 Morse Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.