Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
7430 Morse Avenue
Last updated August 17 2019 at 11:25 AM

7430 Morse Avenue

7430 Morse Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7430 Morse Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32244
McGirts Creek

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Well Maintained 3BR/2BA Home w/ Workshop - Great 3 bedroom/2 bathroom manufactured home w/ open floorplan, eat-in kitchen, laminate wood floors, florida room, large shed/workshop, spacious backyard and more.

(RLNE3332951)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7430 Morse Avenue have any available units?
7430 Morse Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 7430 Morse Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7430 Morse Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7430 Morse Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7430 Morse Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7430 Morse Avenue offer parking?
No, 7430 Morse Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7430 Morse Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7430 Morse Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7430 Morse Avenue have a pool?
No, 7430 Morse Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7430 Morse Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7430 Morse Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7430 Morse Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7430 Morse Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7430 Morse Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 7430 Morse Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
