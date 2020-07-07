Rent Calculator
743 CHESTNUT OAK DR N
743 CHESTNUT OAK DR N
743 Chestnut Oak Drive North
·
No Longer Available
Location
743 Chestnut Oak Drive North, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Turtle Creek
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 743 CHESTNUT OAK DR N have any available units?
743 CHESTNUT OAK DR N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 743 CHESTNUT OAK DR N currently offering any rent specials?
743 CHESTNUT OAK DR N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 743 CHESTNUT OAK DR N pet-friendly?
No, 743 CHESTNUT OAK DR N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 743 CHESTNUT OAK DR N offer parking?
No, 743 CHESTNUT OAK DR N does not offer parking.
Does 743 CHESTNUT OAK DR N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 743 CHESTNUT OAK DR N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 743 CHESTNUT OAK DR N have a pool?
No, 743 CHESTNUT OAK DR N does not have a pool.
Does 743 CHESTNUT OAK DR N have accessible units?
No, 743 CHESTNUT OAK DR N does not have accessible units.
Does 743 CHESTNUT OAK DR N have units with dishwashers?
No, 743 CHESTNUT OAK DR N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 743 CHESTNUT OAK DR N have units with air conditioning?
No, 743 CHESTNUT OAK DR N does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
