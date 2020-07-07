All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated July 7 2019 at 2:30 PM

7424 Deepwood Dr N

7424 Deepwood Drive North · No Longer Available
Location

7424 Deepwood Drive North, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Oak Hill

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/988704c02e ---- Renovated three-bedroom, one-and-a-half bathroom home with spacious yard, carport, ceiling fans in the bedrooms, step-down living room with fireplace and built-ins, semi-finished utility and storage room, and brand new flooring throughout! Lots of great features, so book your showing today! -Apply online at allcountycpm.com/available-rentals. -Applications are $50 a piece, and there must be a separate application for every adult. Application fees are non-refundable. -Gross household income needs to be 3x the rent. -All County Complete does not accept evictions from the last 3 years. -After applying, you will be emailed a request to submit your last three pay stubs and fill out a rental verification form. -Should you be approved, there is an administration fee of $150. Each pet requires a one-time, non-refundable fee of $200, with no additional pet rent. -Your security deposit is based on rental history. It may be equal to 1x, 1.5x or 2x the rent. -Renter\'s insurance must be obtained and submitted prior to move-in. -One FULL month\'s rent is due prior to move-in. -All fees are subject to change without prior notice. -Sorry, no Section 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7424 Deepwood Dr N have any available units?
7424 Deepwood Dr N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7424 Deepwood Dr N have?
Some of 7424 Deepwood Dr N's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7424 Deepwood Dr N currently offering any rent specials?
7424 Deepwood Dr N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7424 Deepwood Dr N pet-friendly?
Yes, 7424 Deepwood Dr N is pet friendly.
Does 7424 Deepwood Dr N offer parking?
Yes, 7424 Deepwood Dr N offers parking.
Does 7424 Deepwood Dr N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7424 Deepwood Dr N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7424 Deepwood Dr N have a pool?
No, 7424 Deepwood Dr N does not have a pool.
Does 7424 Deepwood Dr N have accessible units?
No, 7424 Deepwood Dr N does not have accessible units.
Does 7424 Deepwood Dr N have units with dishwashers?
No, 7424 Deepwood Dr N does not have units with dishwashers.

