Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

742 St. Clair Street

742 St Clair Street · No Longer Available
Location

742 St Clair Street, Jacksonville, FL 32254
Woodstock

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
Super cute 2 bedroom, 1 bath Paxon home that overlooks Woodstock Park. Close to schools, shopping I-10 and more. Hardwood floors, inside laundry room, stove, fridge and central heat and AC.

Section 8 ok

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 742 St. Clair Street have any available units?
742 St. Clair Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 742 St. Clair Street have?
Some of 742 St. Clair Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 742 St. Clair Street currently offering any rent specials?
742 St. Clair Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 742 St. Clair Street pet-friendly?
No, 742 St. Clair Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 742 St. Clair Street offer parking?
No, 742 St. Clair Street does not offer parking.
Does 742 St. Clair Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 742 St. Clair Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 742 St. Clair Street have a pool?
No, 742 St. Clair Street does not have a pool.
Does 742 St. Clair Street have accessible units?
No, 742 St. Clair Street does not have accessible units.
Does 742 St. Clair Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 742 St. Clair Street does not have units with dishwashers.

