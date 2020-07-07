7415 Kylan Drive West

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated

Welcome home to this super cute home. This home has 3 bedrooms 1.5 bathrooms, an updated kitchen, tile & hardwood flooring, a large separate family room. If that's not enough this home is a good size lot that offers a large yard.



Features:



- Near by Shopping

- Convenient Locale

- Big Backyard



Property Tours:

This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit



Rental Terms: Rent: $925, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $925, Available Now

