Last updated April 16 2020 at 9:37 PM

7415 Kylan Drive West

7415 Kylan Drive West · No Longer Available
See all
See all
See all
See all
Location

7415 Kylan Drive West, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Carver Manor

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Welcome home to this super cute home. This home has 3 bedrooms 1.5 bathrooms, an updated kitchen, tile & hardwood flooring, a large separate family room. If that's not enough this home is a good size lot that offers a large yard.

Features:

- Near by Shopping
- Convenient Locale
- Big Backyard

Property Tours:
This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit

Rental Terms: Rent: $925, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $925, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7415 Kylan Drive West have any available units?
7415 Kylan Drive West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 7415 Kylan Drive West currently offering any rent specials?
7415 Kylan Drive West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7415 Kylan Drive West pet-friendly?
No, 7415 Kylan Drive West is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 7415 Kylan Drive West offer parking?
No, 7415 Kylan Drive West does not offer parking.
Does 7415 Kylan Drive West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7415 Kylan Drive West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7415 Kylan Drive West have a pool?
No, 7415 Kylan Drive West does not have a pool.
Does 7415 Kylan Drive West have accessible units?
No, 7415 Kylan Drive West does not have accessible units.
Does 7415 Kylan Drive West have units with dishwashers?
No, 7415 Kylan Drive West does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7415 Kylan Drive West have units with air conditioning?
No, 7415 Kylan Drive West does not have units with air conditioning.

