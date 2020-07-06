All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated February 5 2020

7413 Prosperity Park Road North

7413 Prosperity Park Road North · No Longer Available
Location

7413 Prosperity Park Road North, Jacksonville, FL 32244
McGirts Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7413 Prosperity Park Road North have any available units?
7413 Prosperity Park Road North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 7413 Prosperity Park Road North currently offering any rent specials?
7413 Prosperity Park Road North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7413 Prosperity Park Road North pet-friendly?
Yes, 7413 Prosperity Park Road North is pet friendly.
Does 7413 Prosperity Park Road North offer parking?
No, 7413 Prosperity Park Road North does not offer parking.
Does 7413 Prosperity Park Road North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7413 Prosperity Park Road North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7413 Prosperity Park Road North have a pool?
Yes, 7413 Prosperity Park Road North has a pool.
Does 7413 Prosperity Park Road North have accessible units?
No, 7413 Prosperity Park Road North does not have accessible units.
Does 7413 Prosperity Park Road North have units with dishwashers?
No, 7413 Prosperity Park Road North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7413 Prosperity Park Road North have units with air conditioning?
No, 7413 Prosperity Park Road North does not have units with air conditioning.

