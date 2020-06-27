All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated July 11 2019

741 E 60th st

741 East 60th Street · No Longer Available
Location

741 East 60th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Panama Park

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
range
oven
refrigerator
S RE INVESTMENTS LLC - Property Id: 134369

CALL TODAY! EASY TO QUALIFY!!!
This home has been renovated. Tenants pays utilities and take care of lawn. We ask for First month $700.00 and Deposit $700.00 PETS ARE WELCOME $150 NON REFUNDABLE PLUS $25 MONTHLY PER PET (2 MAX)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/134369
Property Id 134369

(RLNE4990759)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 741 E 60th st have any available units?
741 E 60th st doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 741 E 60th st have?
Some of 741 E 60th st's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 741 E 60th st currently offering any rent specials?
741 E 60th st is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 741 E 60th st pet-friendly?
Yes, 741 E 60th st is pet friendly.
Does 741 E 60th st offer parking?
No, 741 E 60th st does not offer parking.
Does 741 E 60th st have units with washers and dryers?
No, 741 E 60th st does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 741 E 60th st have a pool?
No, 741 E 60th st does not have a pool.
Does 741 E 60th st have accessible units?
No, 741 E 60th st does not have accessible units.
Does 741 E 60th st have units with dishwashers?
No, 741 E 60th st does not have units with dishwashers.
