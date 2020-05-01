All apartments in Jacksonville
741 E 57th Street Ct

Location

741 E 57th Street Ct, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Panama Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/fe511a4020 ----
Check out this 2 bedroom, 1 bath, 959 square foot home on 57th! Features appliances, washer/dryer connections, fresh paint, & much more! Pet friendly with breed approval and non-refundable pet fee. Apply online today!

BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com
Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 741 E 57th Street Ct have any available units?
741 E 57th Street Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 741 E 57th Street Ct currently offering any rent specials?
741 E 57th Street Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 741 E 57th Street Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 741 E 57th Street Ct is pet friendly.
Does 741 E 57th Street Ct offer parking?
No, 741 E 57th Street Ct does not offer parking.
Does 741 E 57th Street Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 741 E 57th Street Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 741 E 57th Street Ct have a pool?
No, 741 E 57th Street Ct does not have a pool.
Does 741 E 57th Street Ct have accessible units?
No, 741 E 57th Street Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 741 E 57th Street Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 741 E 57th Street Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 741 E 57th Street Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 741 E 57th Street Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

