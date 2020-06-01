All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated April 12 2019 at 1:44 PM

7405 CLIFF COTTAGE DR

7405 Cliff Cottage Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7405 Cliff Cottage Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Duclay

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
ice maker
Unit Amenities
Beautiful and spacious 3BR,2BA brick home with granite counters in kitchen, breakfast bar,separate dining room, living room, eat-in space in kitchen, family room, covered patio and large fenced backyard and 2 car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7405 CLIFF COTTAGE DR have any available units?
7405 CLIFF COTTAGE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7405 CLIFF COTTAGE DR have?
Some of 7405 CLIFF COTTAGE DR's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7405 CLIFF COTTAGE DR currently offering any rent specials?
7405 CLIFF COTTAGE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7405 CLIFF COTTAGE DR pet-friendly?
No, 7405 CLIFF COTTAGE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 7405 CLIFF COTTAGE DR offer parking?
Yes, 7405 CLIFF COTTAGE DR offers parking.
Does 7405 CLIFF COTTAGE DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7405 CLIFF COTTAGE DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7405 CLIFF COTTAGE DR have a pool?
Yes, 7405 CLIFF COTTAGE DR has a pool.
Does 7405 CLIFF COTTAGE DR have accessible units?
No, 7405 CLIFF COTTAGE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 7405 CLIFF COTTAGE DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7405 CLIFF COTTAGE DR has units with dishwashers.
