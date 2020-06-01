Beautiful and spacious 3BR,2BA brick home with granite counters in kitchen, breakfast bar,separate dining room, living room, eat-in space in kitchen, family room, covered patio and large fenced backyard and 2 car garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7405 CLIFF COTTAGE DR have any available units?
7405 CLIFF COTTAGE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.