Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 7403 High Bluff Rd N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
7403 High Bluff Rd N
Last updated January 15 2020 at 8:47 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7403 High Bluff Rd N
7403 High Bluff Road North
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
7403 High Bluff Road North, Jacksonville, FL 32244
McGirts Creek
Amenities
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
This home is a very spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath in a subdivision on the westside. This home is very close to Argyle as well 103rd st and numerous shopping destinations. Great family home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7403 High Bluff Rd N have any available units?
7403 High Bluff Rd N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 7403 High Bluff Rd N currently offering any rent specials?
7403 High Bluff Rd N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7403 High Bluff Rd N pet-friendly?
No, 7403 High Bluff Rd N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 7403 High Bluff Rd N offer parking?
No, 7403 High Bluff Rd N does not offer parking.
Does 7403 High Bluff Rd N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7403 High Bluff Rd N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7403 High Bluff Rd N have a pool?
No, 7403 High Bluff Rd N does not have a pool.
Does 7403 High Bluff Rd N have accessible units?
No, 7403 High Bluff Rd N does not have accessible units.
Does 7403 High Bluff Rd N have units with dishwashers?
No, 7403 High Bluff Rd N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7403 High Bluff Rd N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7403 High Bluff Rd N has units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
North Beach on Kernan
12193 Kernan Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Mezza
11701 Palm Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
5 Thousand Town
5000 Big Island Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
JTB
8876 A.C. Skinner Parkway
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Bentley Green Apartments
8214 Princeton Square Blvd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Bell Riverside
2054 Riverside Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Plantation
7061 Old Kings Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32217
San Marco Promenade
2006 San Marco Blvd.
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Similar Pages
Jacksonville 1 Bedrooms
Jacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly Apartments
Jacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Gainesville, FL
Palm Coast, FL
Brunswick, GA
Jacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FL
Atlantic Beach, FL
Palm Valley, FL
Lakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FL
Yulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Windy Hill
Golden Glades The Woods
Deerwood
Baymeadows
East Arlington
Sandalwood
Secret Cove
North Beach
Apartments Near Colleges
Edward Waters College
Jacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia