Spacious 3 bedroom 2 full bath ranch style home with arch doorways attached with 2 car garage, pass thru kitchen open living room, split bedrooms & fenced in backyard.Owner requires 1st month/last month & security deposit prior to move in.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7381 VOLLEY DR N have any available units?
7381 VOLLEY DR N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.