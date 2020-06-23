All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated April 4 2019 at 1:23 PM

7381 VOLLEY DR N

7381 N Volley Dr · No Longer Available
Location

7381 N Volley Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32277
Arlington Hills

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
garage
Spacious 3 bedroom 2 full bath ranch style home with arch doorways attached with 2 car garage, pass thru kitchen open living room, split bedrooms & fenced in backyard.Owner requires 1st month/last month & security deposit prior to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7381 VOLLEY DR N have any available units?
7381 VOLLEY DR N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7381 VOLLEY DR N have?
Some of 7381 VOLLEY DR N's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7381 VOLLEY DR N currently offering any rent specials?
7381 VOLLEY DR N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7381 VOLLEY DR N pet-friendly?
No, 7381 VOLLEY DR N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 7381 VOLLEY DR N offer parking?
Yes, 7381 VOLLEY DR N offers parking.
Does 7381 VOLLEY DR N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7381 VOLLEY DR N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7381 VOLLEY DR N have a pool?
No, 7381 VOLLEY DR N does not have a pool.
Does 7381 VOLLEY DR N have accessible units?
No, 7381 VOLLEY DR N does not have accessible units.
Does 7381 VOLLEY DR N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7381 VOLLEY DR N has units with dishwashers.
