Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
7376 GOVERNORS PARK RD
Last updated August 31 2019 at 7:22 AM

7376 GOVERNORS PARK RD

7376 Governors Park Rd · No Longer Available
Location

7376 Governors Park Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32244
McGirts Creek

Amenities

dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Come see this Adorable Open Plan,3/2 Minutes to I295, 5 minutes from New West Side Costco on 295,10 min from Orange Park Mall,Can get in quickly with First Months Rent plus Deposit,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7376 GOVERNORS PARK RD have any available units?
7376 GOVERNORS PARK RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7376 GOVERNORS PARK RD have?
Some of 7376 GOVERNORS PARK RD's amenities include dishwasher, microwave, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7376 GOVERNORS PARK RD currently offering any rent specials?
7376 GOVERNORS PARK RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7376 GOVERNORS PARK RD pet-friendly?
No, 7376 GOVERNORS PARK RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 7376 GOVERNORS PARK RD offer parking?
No, 7376 GOVERNORS PARK RD does not offer parking.
Does 7376 GOVERNORS PARK RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7376 GOVERNORS PARK RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7376 GOVERNORS PARK RD have a pool?
No, 7376 GOVERNORS PARK RD does not have a pool.
Does 7376 GOVERNORS PARK RD have accessible units?
No, 7376 GOVERNORS PARK RD does not have accessible units.
Does 7376 GOVERNORS PARK RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7376 GOVERNORS PARK RD has units with dishwashers.
