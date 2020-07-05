All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 7373 Volley Drive North.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
7373 Volley Drive North
Last updated January 29 2020 at 3:37 PM

7373 Volley Drive North

7373 Volley Drive North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Arlington Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7373 Volley Drive North, Jacksonville, FL 32277
Arlington Hills

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
OUR GIFT TO YOU, receive a $500 gift card with a 12 month lease! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7373 Volley Drive North have any available units?
7373 Volley Drive North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 7373 Volley Drive North currently offering any rent specials?
7373 Volley Drive North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7373 Volley Drive North pet-friendly?
Yes, 7373 Volley Drive North is pet friendly.
Does 7373 Volley Drive North offer parking?
No, 7373 Volley Drive North does not offer parking.
Does 7373 Volley Drive North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7373 Volley Drive North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7373 Volley Drive North have a pool?
Yes, 7373 Volley Drive North has a pool.
Does 7373 Volley Drive North have accessible units?
No, 7373 Volley Drive North does not have accessible units.
Does 7373 Volley Drive North have units with dishwashers?
No, 7373 Volley Drive North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7373 Volley Drive North have units with air conditioning?
No, 7373 Volley Drive North does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Luxor Club
13800 Egrets Nest Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32258
St. Johns Plantation
7595 Baymeadows Cir W
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Magnolia Village
1620 Bartram Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Cypress Landing
4813 Moncrief Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32209
San Marco Village
2166 Dunsford Ter
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Pier 5350
5350 Arlington Expy
Jacksonville, FL 32211
The Fountains at Deerwood
7816 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Wimberly At Deerwood
9727 Touchton Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32246

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia