- Nice 4 BR 2.5 BA home located in the Forest Hills subdivisions off I-295 and Merrill Rd. Easy access to I-295 and the surrounding areas. This is an "AS IS" rental because ongoing litigation. NEW CARPET installed.
(RLNE4681704)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7353 Lawn Tennis Lane have any available units?
7353 Lawn Tennis Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.