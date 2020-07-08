All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 7347 Lawn Tennis Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
7347 Lawn Tennis Lane
Last updated June 5 2020 at 5:40 PM

7347 Lawn Tennis Lane

7347 Lawn Tennis Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Arlington Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7347 Lawn Tennis Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32277
Arlington Hills

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
tennis court
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7347 Lawn Tennis Lane have any available units?
7347 Lawn Tennis Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 7347 Lawn Tennis Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7347 Lawn Tennis Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7347 Lawn Tennis Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 7347 Lawn Tennis Lane is pet friendly.
Does 7347 Lawn Tennis Lane offer parking?
No, 7347 Lawn Tennis Lane does not offer parking.
Does 7347 Lawn Tennis Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7347 Lawn Tennis Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7347 Lawn Tennis Lane have a pool?
Yes, 7347 Lawn Tennis Lane has a pool.
Does 7347 Lawn Tennis Lane have accessible units?
No, 7347 Lawn Tennis Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7347 Lawn Tennis Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 7347 Lawn Tennis Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7347 Lawn Tennis Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 7347 Lawn Tennis Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

North Beach on Kernan
12193 Kernan Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
San Remo
843 Alderman Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32211
The Links at Windsor Parke
13700 Sutton Park Dr N
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Addison Landing
9455 103rd St
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Tree House Apartments
3500 University Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Serotina Lake Apartments
4295 Sunbeam Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
The Four
4870 Deer Lake Dr E
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Columns
333 Laurina St
Jacksonville, FL 32216

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia