7341 LAWN TENNIS LN

Four Bedroom/ 2 full bath split floor plan ranch style home. 1 car attached garage. Screened in patio with a fenced in backyard. Tenant occuppied untl 10/31/2019Owner requires 1st month. last month and security deposit prior to move in.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
