Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
7341 LAWN TENNIS LN
Last updated February 3 2020 at 11:32 AM

7341 LAWN TENNIS LN

7341 Lawn Tennis Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7341 Lawn Tennis Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32277
Arlington Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
tennis court
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
tennis court
Four Bedroom/ 2 full bath split floor plan ranch style home. 1 car attached garage. Screened in patio with a fenced in backyard. Tenant occuppied untl 10/31/2019Owner requires 1st month. last month and security deposit prior to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7341 LAWN TENNIS LN have any available units?
7341 LAWN TENNIS LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7341 LAWN TENNIS LN have?
Some of 7341 LAWN TENNIS LN's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7341 LAWN TENNIS LN currently offering any rent specials?
7341 LAWN TENNIS LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7341 LAWN TENNIS LN pet-friendly?
No, 7341 LAWN TENNIS LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 7341 LAWN TENNIS LN offer parking?
Yes, 7341 LAWN TENNIS LN offers parking.
Does 7341 LAWN TENNIS LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7341 LAWN TENNIS LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7341 LAWN TENNIS LN have a pool?
No, 7341 LAWN TENNIS LN does not have a pool.
Does 7341 LAWN TENNIS LN have accessible units?
No, 7341 LAWN TENNIS LN does not have accessible units.
Does 7341 LAWN TENNIS LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 7341 LAWN TENNIS LN does not have units with dishwashers.

