Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
733 Odessa Street
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM
1 of 19
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
733 Odessa Street
733 Odessa Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
733 Odessa Street, Jacksonville, FL 32206
East Jacksonville
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bedroom -
(RLNE5640730)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 733 Odessa Street have any available units?
733 Odessa Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 733 Odessa Street currently offering any rent specials?
733 Odessa Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 733 Odessa Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 733 Odessa Street is pet friendly.
Does 733 Odessa Street offer parking?
No, 733 Odessa Street does not offer parking.
Does 733 Odessa Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 733 Odessa Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 733 Odessa Street have a pool?
No, 733 Odessa Street does not have a pool.
Does 733 Odessa Street have accessible units?
No, 733 Odessa Street does not have accessible units.
Does 733 Odessa Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 733 Odessa Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 733 Odessa Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 733 Odessa Street does not have units with air conditioning.
