Jacksonville, FL
733 CENTURY 21 DR
Last updated April 23 2020 at 5:25 AM

733 CENTURY 21 DR

733 Century 21 Drive · No Longer Available
Location

733 Century 21 Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Holiday Hill

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 733 CENTURY 21 DR have any available units?
733 CENTURY 21 DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 733 CENTURY 21 DR have?
Some of 733 CENTURY 21 DR's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 733 CENTURY 21 DR currently offering any rent specials?
733 CENTURY 21 DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 733 CENTURY 21 DR pet-friendly?
No, 733 CENTURY 21 DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 733 CENTURY 21 DR offer parking?
Yes, 733 CENTURY 21 DR offers parking.
Does 733 CENTURY 21 DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 733 CENTURY 21 DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 733 CENTURY 21 DR have a pool?
No, 733 CENTURY 21 DR does not have a pool.
Does 733 CENTURY 21 DR have accessible units?
No, 733 CENTURY 21 DR does not have accessible units.
Does 733 CENTURY 21 DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 733 CENTURY 21 DR has units with dishwashers.

