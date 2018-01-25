Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 7327 SMYRNA ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
7327 SMYRNA ST
Last updated July 10 2019 at 5:54 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7327 SMYRNA ST
7327 Smyrna Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
7327 Smyrna Street, Jacksonville, FL 32208
45th and Moncrief
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Large three bedroom two bath home with central heat and air. Large fence back yard, front porch and large laundry room.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7327 SMYRNA ST have any available units?
7327 SMYRNA ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7327 SMYRNA ST have?
Some of 7327 SMYRNA ST's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7327 SMYRNA ST currently offering any rent specials?
7327 SMYRNA ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7327 SMYRNA ST pet-friendly?
No, 7327 SMYRNA ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 7327 SMYRNA ST offer parking?
No, 7327 SMYRNA ST does not offer parking.
Does 7327 SMYRNA ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7327 SMYRNA ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7327 SMYRNA ST have a pool?
No, 7327 SMYRNA ST does not have a pool.
Does 7327 SMYRNA ST have accessible units?
No, 7327 SMYRNA ST does not have accessible units.
Does 7327 SMYRNA ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 7327 SMYRNA ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Pickwick Apartments
3580 Pall Mall Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Integra River Run
14050 Integra Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Summerwind Apartments
5262 Timuquana Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Heritage Deerwood
10901 Burnt Mill Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Four
4870 Deer Lake Dr E
Jacksonville, FL 32246
SOBA APARTMENTS
1444 Home Street
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Deerwood Park Apartments
4435 Touchton Road
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Portiva
6898 AC Skinner Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Similar Pages
Jacksonville 1 Bedrooms
Jacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly Apartments
Jacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Gainesville, FL
Palm Coast, FL
Brunswick, GA
Jacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FL
Atlantic Beach, FL
Palm Valley, FL
Lakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FL
Yulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Windy Hill
Golden Glades The Woods
Deerwood
Baymeadows
East Arlington
Sandalwood
Secret Cove
North Beach
Apartments Near Colleges
Edward Waters College
Jacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia