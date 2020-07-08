Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7326 HAWKS POINT CT
7326 Hawks Point Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
7326 Hawks Point Court, Jacksonville, FL 32222
Chimney Lakes
Amenities
garage
fireplace
ice maker
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
ice maker
range
Property Amenities
garage
Nice 3/2 2 car garage on corner lot of Cul-de-sac with Bonus Room!. Ready to move in. Fireplace in family room. Separate dining room and living room. No Pets.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7326 HAWKS POINT CT have any available units?
7326 HAWKS POINT CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7326 HAWKS POINT CT have?
Some of 7326 HAWKS POINT CT's amenities include garage, fireplace, and ice maker. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7326 HAWKS POINT CT currently offering any rent specials?
7326 HAWKS POINT CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7326 HAWKS POINT CT pet-friendly?
No, 7326 HAWKS POINT CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 7326 HAWKS POINT CT offer parking?
Yes, 7326 HAWKS POINT CT offers parking.
Does 7326 HAWKS POINT CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7326 HAWKS POINT CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7326 HAWKS POINT CT have a pool?
No, 7326 HAWKS POINT CT does not have a pool.
Does 7326 HAWKS POINT CT have accessible units?
No, 7326 HAWKS POINT CT does not have accessible units.
Does 7326 HAWKS POINT CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 7326 HAWKS POINT CT does not have units with dishwashers.
