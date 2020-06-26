All apartments in Jacksonville
Jacksonville, FL
7323 Overland Park Boulevard
7323 Overland Park Boulevard

7323 Overland Park Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

7323 Overland Park Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32244
McGirts Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7323 Overland Park Boulevard have any available units?
7323 Overland Park Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 7323 Overland Park Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
7323 Overland Park Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7323 Overland Park Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 7323 Overland Park Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 7323 Overland Park Boulevard offer parking?
No, 7323 Overland Park Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 7323 Overland Park Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7323 Overland Park Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7323 Overland Park Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 7323 Overland Park Boulevard has a pool.
Does 7323 Overland Park Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 7323 Overland Park Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 7323 Overland Park Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 7323 Overland Park Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7323 Overland Park Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 7323 Overland Park Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

