Move-in ready contemporary 3 bedroom/ 2 bath home. Vaulted ceilings and plenty of natural light. Freshly painted interior and exterior. New carpet. Two-car garage and shady patio. Convenient to Downtown and Mayport Naval Station. ** Available now **
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7323 LAWN TENNIS LN have any available units?
7323 LAWN TENNIS LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.