7323 LAWN TENNIS LN

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage tennis court

Move-in ready contemporary 3 bedroom/ 2 bath home. Vaulted ceilings and plenty of natural light. Freshly painted interior and exterior. New carpet. Two-car garage and shady patio. Convenient to Downtown and Mayport Naval Station. ** Available now **