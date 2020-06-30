All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 3 2020 at 6:22 AM

7323 LAWN TENNIS LN

7323 Lawn Tennis Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7323 Lawn Tennis Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32277
Arlington Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
tennis court
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
tennis court
Move-in ready contemporary 3 bedroom/ 2 bath home. Vaulted ceilings and plenty of natural light. Freshly painted interior and exterior. New carpet. Two-car garage and shady patio. Convenient to Downtown and Mayport Naval Station. ** Available now **

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7323 LAWN TENNIS LN have any available units?
7323 LAWN TENNIS LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7323 LAWN TENNIS LN have?
Some of 7323 LAWN TENNIS LN's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7323 LAWN TENNIS LN currently offering any rent specials?
7323 LAWN TENNIS LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7323 LAWN TENNIS LN pet-friendly?
No, 7323 LAWN TENNIS LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 7323 LAWN TENNIS LN offer parking?
Yes, 7323 LAWN TENNIS LN offers parking.
Does 7323 LAWN TENNIS LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7323 LAWN TENNIS LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7323 LAWN TENNIS LN have a pool?
No, 7323 LAWN TENNIS LN does not have a pool.
Does 7323 LAWN TENNIS LN have accessible units?
No, 7323 LAWN TENNIS LN does not have accessible units.
Does 7323 LAWN TENNIS LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7323 LAWN TENNIS LN has units with dishwashers.

