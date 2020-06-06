Rent Calculator
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
7322 Bloxham Avenue
Last updated July 31 2019 at 10:11 PM
1 of 6
7322 Bloxham Avenue
7322 Bloxham Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
7322 Bloxham Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Panama Park
Amenities
on-site laundry
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7322 Bloxham Avenue have any available units?
7322 Bloxham Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7322 Bloxham Avenue have?
Some of 7322 Bloxham Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7322 Bloxham Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7322 Bloxham Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7322 Bloxham Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7322 Bloxham Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 7322 Bloxham Avenue offer parking?
No, 7322 Bloxham Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7322 Bloxham Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7322 Bloxham Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7322 Bloxham Avenue have a pool?
No, 7322 Bloxham Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7322 Bloxham Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7322 Bloxham Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7322 Bloxham Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7322 Bloxham Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
